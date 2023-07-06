Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.

I support the mission of South Dakota Strong. Keep up the GREAT work. Thanks to everyone in law enforcement for your vital services.

It always happens prior to a holiday. Gas prices here in Rapid City skyrocket. Blatant price gouging. Why isn’t this issue being addressed?

As a permanent, year-round resident of the Black Hills, watching the ever-increasing mass of summer side-by-sides and off-road rentals crowd our highways and hills, dumping their garbage and generally disrespecting our homeland, I'm advocating for serious restrictions on the number of such rentals that they are allowed while totally banning the off-roading. And it needs to be done before irreparable damage is done.

Accountability is a nice word, but it is not just for one side, it is for everyone. Think about it.