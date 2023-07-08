Kudos to the Elks Theatre for bringing the movie Sound of Freedom to Rapid City. A very powerful true story of child sex trafficking that could impact any family, anywhere, anytime.

If you don't like gas prices in Rapid City, then do something about it. Walk, bike, and/or buy an electric vehicle.

Just came back from a trip East River and Nebraska. Paid $3.19 per gallon most places and $3.00 per gallon one place in NE. $3.70 plus per gallon here. Is our gas that much better?

One day after Independence Day and I see Noem is beating a dead horse yet again. We haven't had fireworks for years and somehow managed to celebrate freedom; Governor, we don't want our forest to burn down for 20 minutes of 'oooooh'.

It's odd that some of the people most opposed to eminent domain to build a carbon capture pipeline are OK with using it for crude oil pipelines. Construction disruptions are similar, a carbon leak is probably far less damaging than an oil leak, and a carbon pipeline might reduce droughts while burning fossil fuels likely increases them. I suspect that partisan politics explains the inconsistency.