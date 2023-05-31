Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why was the Stockgrowers parking lot not declared surplus and put up for sale, or auctioned? Who do you have to know to get a special deal on city property?

In response to Noem’s letter to the BOR: Now our young adults shouldn’t be allowed to think for themselves? Our Governor wants to dictate what we think, read, and believe, which is a big red flag, not an American flag.

I have worked many elections over the years but am finding it difficult due to age. I would encourage a younger group to get involved and volunteer to help by contacting your county auditor's office.

I have the right to criticize the government no matter what I do. When there's no diversity in a one-party state my vote doesn't do anything, but my activism can still have an impact.

There is a third high school here, but I see that there are no graduation photos from Rapid City High School’s Friday graduation in the Journal. It was the most joyous graduation ceremony I’ve ever attended, and I’m sorry the community doesn’t seem to value those graduates, students who worked incredibly hard to achieve that goal. Congratulations to the 93 members of the graduating class of 2023 at Rapid City High School!