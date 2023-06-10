The GOP is getting very anti-business: Governor Noem wants to boycott Target and DeSantis continues his war with Disney. Great cancel culture legacy to maintain.

So the latest Citizens for Liberty “bully” loses an election and the naysayers immediately turn to the “Two Cents” column to vent. Truth is that three of the five mayoral candidates offered distinct alternatives to the “hate and discontent” agenda and voters chose that path by almost four to one.

So, our newly elected mayor, who received less than 50% of the vote, wants to bring back runoff elections that cost over $30,000. Already spending taxpayer money, makes no sense.

If only 31% of the registered voters in Rapid City voted, and Jason Salamun won the majority of those votes, he should be mayor. It was the decision of the registered voters to vote or not to vote. Salamun won the majority, so he is the winner. Not a difficult concept.

How ironic that two of the individuals responsible for eliminating runoff elections, Laura Armstrong and Chad Lewis, came in second in their respective elections and would have been in a runoff. John Roberts, the only other candidate who was a sitting councilman at the time and voted against eliminating the runoff, was elected with 58% of the vote.