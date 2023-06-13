The concern about the diverging diamond on LaCrosse is because it IS new. Some people want nothing to ever change. It works and it makes sense. What is there not to like? Oh, that's right, it is something different, so I do not like it.

I completely agree with Helene Duhamel that there was an intentional effort by the marijuana pushers to silently slip recreational marijuana into the medical marijuana vote. Our constitution allows a vote on one subject at a time for a purpose – to avoid such tactics. The multi-subject vote is how goofy things get buried into items to fool the voters.

You don't dare tell someone to put a mask on but the party of personal liberty is having a grand time telling everyone what books to read, what beer to drink, where to shop, what coffee to boycott, who should get married, what doctors can do for you, what medicine I should take, what religion to be.... do I really need to go on?

Governor Noem keeps saying that South Dakota is first in the nation in economy. Whoops, we are in fact 43rd.