People are concerned about gold mining in the Black Hills. But they need to look around the Black Hills and witness the destruction by the out-of-state developers, that are removing trees and covering the hills with roads, concrete and houses. All of these houses are going to need water, power, gas and sewer services. One example is north of Deadwood on the east side of the highway you will see a big ugly apartment complex in the trees that remain. At least surface mining prevents forest fires!!!!