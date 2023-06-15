People are concerned about gold mining in the Black Hills. But they need to look around the Black Hills and witness the destruction by the out-of-state developers, that are removing trees and covering the hills with roads, concrete and houses. All of these houses are going to need water, power, gas and sewer services. One example is north of Deadwood on the east side of the highway you will see a big ugly apartment complex in the trees that remain. At least surface mining prevents forest fires!!!!
I’m really impressed how smoothly the Diverging Diamond intersection works. I think we will appreciate it even more during rally days.
Key discussion taking place on the current review and discussion with the city on the parking lot, just east of the Stockgrowers building. This should remain a city-owned parking lot. There is ongoing concern on the need for downtown parking and to sell this lot just does not make sense.
People are also reading…
I don't recall a recount of votes ever changing the original vote. It just costs us the taxpayers the cost of the recount.