Currently, two-bedroom, two-bath apartments are $1,700 plus utilities in Rapid City, how much income does a person need just to pay this inflationary rent? The average payment on a new vehicle is $1,000 per month plus insurance and gasoline, who has time for this?

Will there be a lawsuit if the recount of mayoral votes isn’t done within 10 days of the election? Will it make any difference if one side holds up the recount by not meeting their responsibilities? Will this election end up costing taxpayers way more than the $2,500 estimated cost? There should be some rules for holding up the recount.

I am so relieved that they are finally placing a police precinct at Catron and Sheridan Lake Road. That area is so riddled with crime. Definitely a priority compared to the northern part of the city.

It would be irresponsible of the city to sell its parking lot to Property Meld when we are already losing the Lloyd Properties block and the parking ramp is partially shut down due to construction. Hello! If you want people downtown, they need places to park.