Just love the new cloverleaf design on LaCrosse Street. The go signals are much longer and traffic doesn’t back up. Kudos to the designers.

Sad! Tourists heading west on I-90 cannot experience Dignity up close because the exit ramp is closed due to road repair which looks like it will take all summer! Seems funny that road crews can put many temporary blacktop "roads" for other detours, but not this.

Approximately 75,000 residents live in Rapid City, which comes out to about 3.3 cents apiece to pay for the $2,500 mayoral election recount. Take a chill pill, people.

I am an 80-year-old guitar player. I do not want to go to a Guitar Smash no matter who puts it on. Oh, the pain!

I’m not against change or new ideas, but I would rather see 17 million dollars of taxpayer money go toward a new elementary school instead of a divergent intersection. Let’s weigh the cost of sitting at a stoplight for 10 extra seconds against the future of hundreds of children. Quit wasting money and allocate it where it’s most needed.