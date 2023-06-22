Since Governor Noem has a “whistleblower” site to report liberal ideology teachings, I think she should be required to have a site to report conservative ideology teachings also.

Funds for highway projects cannot be used to build schools. Likewise, funds for school projects cannot be used to build divergent intersections. Run for and get elected to a legislature. Become civically educated.

FYI: I mailed my check in for new license plates. It took 10 of their “working” days and 21 calendar days…so maybe you’d better mail your request early?

If we double the number of people in Rapid City, the mayoral recount would only cost 1.65 cents per person. Let's grow!

Contrary to popular belief, “average” rent in Rapid City is NOT $1,700, and a car payment is NOT $1,000. High-end rent and brand new, high-end car payments are. Live within your means and you’ll be able to afford reasonable housing and affordable used car payments, but if you are opposed to doing that you can always get a second job to pay for your lavish lifestyle.