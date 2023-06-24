Read closely. The item read that we need to “allocate” taxpayer money differently. Everyone is well aware that funding for roads and schools comes from different sources.

If you ask for a recount of votes you should pay if the recount does not overturn an election. If the recount results in an overturn, the city pays for the recount.

Rapid City's gas prices are 26 cents higher than the state average. I'm so tired of the "chosen few" gouging us all with the continued high gas prices and wonder why this doesn't get investigated by authorities as price gouging.

For those who criticize the recount in the mayor’s race, you must never have run for office. It is an expensive and intense process and candidates have every right to ask for confirmation of the results. And as far as being a liberal or woke reaction, get over yourself – it is allowed in state law.

I'd bet everything I have the same person that says "live within your means" and "get a second job" doesn't think cashiers and baristas deserve a living wage. They're also the same people that throw fits at the idea of self-check-out despite thinking those employees don't deserve to live in anything but squalor.