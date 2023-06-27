After every ballot is examined and put into piles for each candidate, why not just count the piles by hand? Instant audit.

Eminent domain gives power to the government or its agent to take private property for public use. I would like to know what the supposed public benefit for the carbon sequestration pipeline is and why we’re hearing nothing but crickets from Kristi Noem on this issue.

Our educators, universities, and local schools – public education – should not be held hostage to Noem’s interpretation of “liberal policies”. Creating a whistleblower hotline is not needed and should not be allowed.

As far as Noem's liberal ideology hotline — it is a horrible idea, like turning in Anne Frank to the Nazis. Are we now getting paid to turn people in for liberal thinking? The places we are going as a state/country is beyond frightening.

Why can't Property Meld dedicate two floors of their proposed new building to parking spaces. They get to expand and the city gains more parking spaces.