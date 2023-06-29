Mountain View Cemetery looks wonderful since the newly refinished fence has been put back in place. A big THANK YOU to the men who did that difficult job. I love it!

Fortunately, the Supreme Court rejected Republicans' attempt to undermine our democracy by not allowing partisan congressional districting plans.

Fiscal conservative Rounds loves to brag about more money for defense while we spend more money there than the next 10 countries combined and 60 Minutes features the Pentagon's former procurement officer who says 40% of the defense budget is basically stolen by defense contractors. Go figure.

I can hardly wait to make the down payment on my new car with the three-tenths of one percent I'm going to save on state sales tax after July 1. On second thought, maybe I'll have to settle for a Starbucks coffee.

Entitled driving is dangerous and uncivil. Witnessing a driver tailgating a motorcyclist was the last straw that broke my silence. Drive friendly folks, like your precious parents or children are in the vehicles using the roads with you.