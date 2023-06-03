It’s time to dam up Victoria Lake again and provide another source for recreation and possible water use.

The Black Hills are a multi-use resource, and that includes 4-wheelers, which are governed by some regulations. Alarm bells go off in my head when someone says “other states ban it, why shouldn’t we?”

Responsible voters, remember: it is about a candidate's convictions, well -thought out proposals, and experience…not just their name!

I attended the ceremony at the Black Hills War Monument. The stories told by each individual family member from World War I and forward were so touching. We must remember that for the families and friends of our military that made the ultimate sacrifice, the war is never over.

All I've read during the Mayoral, City Council and School Board campaigns is "I have been on this board or this council." What [I] haven't heard is their accomplishments while holding these positions. City Streets are still in need of repair, band-aid repairs on water lines, school test results lack, increased crime...time to get tough on all those topics and not blow smoke.

The more I drive on North Lacrosse, the more I’m convinced that DOT found a solution to a problem that didn’t exist and in the process created one.