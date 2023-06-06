Constantly watching out for motorcyclists is especially important this time of the year, but it would be easier if they in turn would drive the speed limit! Most of them speed and weave in and out of traffic.

What you’re missing is that you don’t “rescue” wildlife. Nature sorts herself out.

I live in Rapid City and am a registered voter. I have made no contact with any candidates for any office. I do not have a 605 area code for my cell phone. I still received calls and a text to vote for particular candidates. I have only given out my phone number at two businesses (Safeway and Walgreens) in Rapid City for rewards points or price deductions. I guess one or both of them sold my information. How disgusting!

Printing companies must love local elections! I get half a dozen different flyers every day!

Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County have been just giddy since 2022 numbers suggest tourists spent slightly more in their region than in the Black Hills for only the second time in history. Rest assured, Rapid City, the numbers are skewed to the East by adding all retail sales, not just tourism tax related purchases. We’re really still Number One!