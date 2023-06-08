If you can't see what's wrong with tourists grabbing a baby animal, shoving it in their car, and driving off, I don't think anyone can help explain it. Like the baby Bison the guy from Hawaii touched last week, this Elk will likely be destroyed.

When is the Trump statue going to be finished and placed on a corner? It shouldn’t take this long.

Jason Salamun won 38% of votes in an election in which only 31% of registered voters cast a ballot, meaning less than 12% of the city's eligible population voted for him. The trouble with "the will of the people" is that they have no will, in at least two senses of the word.

Keep this in mind, at least 10,000 Rapid City residents did not vote for Jason Salamun in the recent election for Rapid City mayor! Whatever happened to a run-off between the two highest vote getters?

The “I” “me” candidate lost. Thankfully people listened.