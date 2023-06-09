Regarding use of the Memorial Park bandshell (RCJ June 1), Mayor Allender reminds us that city property is a "taxpayer asset" to be managed by the city in the best interests of the taxpayers of Rapid City, not for the benefit of a small group with a record of misusing that asset. We should not forget that public properties and programs exist only thanks to taxpayer funding and should be managed by government for the purposes intended by the taxpayers.

I’d be happy to concede the number 1 spot in sales to Sioux Falls if only we could get our small town living back. Our quality of life is being sold for the enrichment of developers, builders, and other greedy parties.

I made my first trip through the new intersection on Lacrosse and found it smooth and easy to navigate. So why the fuss over something new that might be better?

Now that we have a new mayor, I hope he remembers to keep his job as mayor separate from his religious beliefs. Not everyone shares his beliefs, and we do not want decisions affecting us to be made based on such beliefs.