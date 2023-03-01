You cannot go forward unless you acknowledge where you’ve been.

My wife and I spent two days in Sheridan, Wyoming and the traffic was driving the speed limit. RCPD and SDHP could take a lesson and enforce our speed limits.

On the front page of Saturday’s paper shows the AIM leaders and the SD legislative delegation as the negotiation team. Does anyone else think it’s ironic they are talking about injustice sitting in the home of the elderly people that they held hostage for several days before they were let go to never come to their home again, but the rubble of their life’s possessions.

I continue to wonder how Europe's buildings which are several hundred years old still are completely functional. Why wasn't maintenance on Rapid City's schools made every year just like most of us have to do on our homes?

Believe it or not, RCAS schools have been well-maintained, Canyon Lake included. The water table, aging infrastructure, and multiple annexes have made this building unsuitable for kids and staff. Close it and support a bond so all kids can attend school in safe buildings that support 21st-century learning.