I invested nearly four hours last weekend reading the entire text of the proposed new educational standards for social studies, so I have an informed opinion. Those who have not read the proposed standards cannot claim to offer informed opinions.
I would gladly trade your property tax increases of 15.53% this year and 14% for last respectively. Mine were 48% and 27% for the same years, and at this rate I will be taxed out of my home of 40 years in only two more years.
Anyone concerned about their 2023 tax assessment should attend a meeting with the auditor's office at the Johnson Siding Community Center on 3-22-23 at 6 p.m.
Since the state of South Dakota Rapid City are so 'flush' with sales tax dollars, how about a one-time tax rebate for all taxpayers for a change? About all we will get is 'change', jingle, jingle.
Once again our fine legislators exhibited pomp and bluster for seven weeks and accomplished... virtually nothing. Protecting us from a very small, vulnerable LGBTQ trans population isn't much to crow about.