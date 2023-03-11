City Council and Mayor Allender definitely did the right thing for our state by voting to oppose the governor's new "education standards" developed by a religious out-of-state entity.

To those of you in Rapid City concerned by schools being closed, politicized curriculum being forced on pupils without educator input, huge numbers of unfilled teacher positions, books being banned and children's minds being narrowed when they should be expanded — pay more [attention] to the school board you elect next time.

The bounty program is not about “conservation,” it’s about hunting, and money. It’s bad for South Dakota’s ecosystem, and bad for children, to whom it teaches lack of empathy.

To people who run over somebody’s mailbox and then drive away, you essentially stole $100 from somebody, and caused them work and hassle. I bet you think that you are better than that.

Our legislators broke out in applause for themselves after passing a .30% tax cut for South Dakota residents. That's a whopping 45 cents on your grocery bill of $150, but they couldn't bring themselves to consider the elimination of the grocery tax or any property tax cuts.