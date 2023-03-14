The $104 million sales tax cut comes out to $115 per person in South Dakota, approximately 900,000 SD citizens. Doesn't do much for me personally, maybe pay for my auto license and $30 worth of gasoline. Inflation has me in the hole about $150 per month for 2022.

The amount of sale tax cut is a big joke and sad. Saving 30 cents on a $100 purchase is no way helpful.

In fewer than 40 days our legislators processed 517 bills, pieces of legislation that help our state function. From criminal codes to budgets to special commemorations, they efficiently passed or killed what needed to be passed and killed. Beating up on them for “doing nothing” is stupid.

It was so exciting to see our legislators celebrating their momentous three-tenths of one percent food tax reduction. Perhaps they would have had more time to address that $100M question had they not spent time worrying about drag shows, breast-feeding and women's freedom to choose.

How is killing animals getting the next generation involved in conservation? Where is the proof that the bounty program has had any effect on nest success?