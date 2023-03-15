Thank you 2023 SD legislators for absolutely no relief in real estate taxes, especially for us senior citizens. This year’s session was a total joke – nothing got done.

There is nothing intelligent, responsible or conservative about shutting down the government to appease those who think scoring a political victory is more important than our economic security. If the federal government cannot pay its debts, our national credit score will be hurt and it will cost our country more to borrow what is needed to pay debts that have already been incurred.

The next time you see a legislator, be sure to buy him/her a cup of coffee with the three dollars of sales tax you saved after you bought $1,000 worth of groceries. That is if you can find a $3 cup of coffee anywhere.

Don’t forget. SB156 would have provided water security to the Black Hills area had it not lost by two votes in the House. Mulally, Jensen, Randolph, Fitzgerald all voted against that critical infrastructure.