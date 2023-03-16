The new budget is interesting. 47% of it relies on funds from the Federal Gov't. Our governor and the GOP legislature are always decrying the Fed Gov't and socialism, but South Dakota would collapse if not for it. Fascinating isn't it?

As a retiree from the SD State Cement Plant; still waiting for a 'stimulus' check from the State Of South Dakota, $4500 should cover the inflation for 2022 & 2023.

Oh, quit complaining about the seemingly miniscule tax cuts. These taxes could be increasing. As a refugee from California, I appreciate the fact that they are at least heading in the right direction.

I heard a new word I like. Instead of entertainment we are gravitating toward watching "angertainment".

Pennington County...you taxed our homes far too much...time for new leaders?

Munson is correct, our water supply is precious enough to keep very close tabs on.

The Legislature's secret: The .03% sales tax cut benefits the business sector more than the citizens. We will have to purchase $50,000 worth of goods and services per year in order to save $150. How many individuals do that?