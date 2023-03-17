What is so frustrating is seeing the legislature and Kristi Noem trying to take a victory lap for the tiny sales tax relief that benefits no one. Instead of actually tackling real relief with higher prices for South Dakotans, including property taxes, they are more into saying they did “something”.

Reading many of the RCJ Two Cents comments reminds me of the saying, "Talk is cheap, it takes money to buy whisky!" Perhaps those who so vociferously complain about Governor Noem should try less "talking" and put their money where their mouths are and DO something!

Mr. Refugee from California, I'm so glad you're so happy with South Dakota. You are the problem! Your state became a mess, so you've come out here to ruin ours. I'm very happy you have the money to come out here and escalate the price of houses so those of us who live and work here can't afford to buy a house. I was hoping the weather would send you back to your state!

I'm very glad that valuable legislative time was spent drafting, introducing, voting on, and passing a bill to make sure I can keep my gas stove. That was keeping me up at night.