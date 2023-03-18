SD’s high percentage of federal dollars in our budget is nothing new… in fact it has been going on for generations. AND those dollars are not handouts, it’s money we have earned… for roads, bridges and water projects that co-op with townships, municipalities, school districts and counties. Those percentages were well over 50 percent just a decade ago… so that is headed in the right direction.

The response to Mr. California Refugee's comment, who offered moderate praise to our state legislature for passing even a minor cut to taxes our residents pay, was disturbing to say the least. “Go back to where you came from,” is not the closed-minded attitude the majority of South Dakotan's hold, regardless of their individual political perspective. We value and respect others who wish to become SD residents.

I moved here from California 10 years ago, and I can assure you that it's not the ex-Californians who are ruining this state. South Dakotans are doing a good job of that all by themselves, especially by extolling "growth" the same way California used to.