Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 14

Your Two Cents for March 14

The $104 million sales tax cut comes out to $115 per person in South Dakota, approximately 900,000 SD citizens. Doesn't do much for me persona…

Your Two Cents for March 15

Your Two Cents for March 15

Thank you 2023 SD legislators for absolutely no relief in real estate taxes, especially for us senior citizens. This year’s session was a tota…

Your Two Cents for March 16

Your Two Cents for March 16

The new budget is interesting. 47% of it relies on funds from the Federal Gov't. Our governor and the GOP legislature are always decrying the …

Your Two Cents for March 17

Your Two Cents for March 17

What is so frustrating is seeing the legislature and Kristi Noem trying to take a victory lap for the tiny sales tax relief that benefits no o…

Your Two Cents for March 11

Your Two Cents for March 11

City Council and Mayor Allender definitely did the right thing for our state by voting to oppose the governor's new "education standards" deve…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio