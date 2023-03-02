Hope the renovations being done to the Sioux Park tennis courts will include additional seating for fans and spectators. If not, we risk losing state tournaments to being held East River.

Our Governor Noem is very concerned about Hunter Biden's laptop but her personal use of the Custer cabin called Valhalla isn't open for discussion. Taxpayer money spent for her secret hide-a-way.

It's hard to understand why legislators reduced the sales tax by three-tenths of one percent (thirty cents on a one hundred dollar purchase) when most people prefer eliminating the sales tax on groceries or property tax relief. Apparently our state motto is merely a suggestion if you're a legislator.

People complaining about the snow plows and driveways have obviously not tried to drive one. It's much harder than it looks.

Just keep sending the incumbents back to Pierre, how's that working out for you?

I'm thinking we should amend the South Dakota constitution and have the legislature meet every other year and make the position of governor a part-time one. Both changes would be a benefit to the citizens of the state.