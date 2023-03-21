Thanks to the Rapid City Police Department for patrolling and picking up speeders on the West Chicago freeway. Those of us who live on the freeway-Freeforall really appreciate it.

I am not opposed to student loan forgiveness, but I am opposed to any president believing he can use dictatorial powers to put America in such debt, all for political gain. Such decisions are not his, but the legislature's. Our Constitution defines separation of powers for a reason.

When the sunset clause re-establishes the 4.5 percent sales tax rate in 2027, the legislators can point their collective fingers at the 2023 legislature for the increase. It will be a win-win for them in 2027... increasing the sales tax rate without accountability.

Property evaluation is very one-sided based on the city's history and current spending habits. They use the information of other homes selling when interest rates were very low and now inflation raging and interest rates soaring values will be considerably less. Multiple years double digit percentage growth is ridiculous.