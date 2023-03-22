If college students can afford a spring break, binge drinking on the beach and partying, then they don't need my tax dollars to forgive their student loans. You signed the loan papers, so pay your bills.

If caring about the environment makes me "woke," then I am glad to be "woke." It is better than sleepwalking into a future where clean air and water are scarce and climate change has a deleterious effect on agriculture.

Last week, the governor said she would not sign the 'irresponsible' (her words) budget. Well, she signed that 'irresponsible' budget. Who is growing weary of Noem's fake bluster?

Snow: The color white is fast becoming my least favorite color.

I heard a new word I like. Instead of entertainment we are gravitating toward watching "angertainment".

Is the healthcare industry the next economic shoe to drop?