Why isn’t the city taking care of the beaver problem in Sioux Park? They have killed over fifteen mature trees.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a parent deciding a certain book is not right for their child, there is a colossal problem with a parent deciding that, therefore, no child should be allowed to read that book.

The reduction in sales tax is a joke. No one is even going to notice it on their grocery bill. The party of fiscal responsibility dropped the ball again.

As for Gov. Noem's grandiose sales tax reduction agenda... she sold us cold champagne but served us stale, warm beer.

The people extolling “growth” are mostly those who will benefit financially from it. I would bet the majority of lifelong residents of this state are disgusted with the direction we are going, so don`t accuse all of us of trying to ruin this state.