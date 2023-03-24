Parents need to parent their OWN children. It is not up to the school or other parents to determine what is "appropriate" for my child to read. Book bans violate the First Amendment because they deprive children or students of the right to receive information and ideas. Is that what the district is trying to do? Make it so our kids aren't able to think or make their own decisions? Thank you to the two board members who recognize that our children deserve to be prepared for the outside world, not just the opinions of the four walls of their RCAS school.