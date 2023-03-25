Kudos to Laurie Root for a job well done. GF&P will miss your expertise. Thanks for your service.

In recent years, South Dakota has had ten of the poorest counties in the nation and one of the highest rates of child abuse in the nation. Therefore, instead of building a sixty-million-dollar women's prison in Rapid City; the millions should be spent on the prevention of child abuse and to provide good homes, food and education for children, and to alleviate poverty, which would also lessen crime and thus fewer people would be sentenced to prison.

Banning books is a simple sign of outright ignorance; as it is just a futile attempt of some people's ego feeling they have somehow "saved the world" from destruction with their "superior knowledge" of what someone else could read.

How does being a 50 year resident of South Dakota make you an expert in nuclear power? It’s clean, efficient and plentiful. Scare mongering about nuclear waste is counterproductive. It’s less wasteful than windmills or solar panels, both of which also generate waste that is difficult to dispose of.