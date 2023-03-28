Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 22

Your Two Cents for March 22

If college students can afford a spring break, binge drinking on the beach and partying, then they don't need my tax dollars to forgive their …

Your Two Cents for March 24

Your Two Cents for March 24

Having been a South Dakota resident for 50 years - South Dakota and Nuclear Power do not mesh. The new blood in our Government is leading us d…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio