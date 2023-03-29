Apparently Rapid City may not be a good place to retire!

Why is the RC Treasurers Office only open 4 days a week when the line of people is backed up to the entrance door?

What a grift! No doubt there will be politicians investing in the proposed carbon capture plant in Colorado while at the same time writing legislation to force everyday Americans to purchase carbon credits to fund it. A perpetual money-making machine.

Little did we know that when the Homestake mine shut down, it was destined to become a dumping ground for the endless supply of apparently excess taxpayer money.

Understanding history, it always seems some are above the law but usually time catches up and so does society.

We protect our children in so many ways! We ban books, need parental permission to use social media, can't say gay, and on it goes. What about their mental health and safety concerning guns in schools, social settings, etc.?