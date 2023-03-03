What has happened to our entertainment industry? The garbage that is being produced, not only for movies but also TV, is unbelievable.

You’ll get better results from talking to a wall then complaining about the streets being plowed or any new schools in Rapid City. The same goes for your property taxes and the rise in crime and violence, they just keep going up with no end in sight.

Why is the Rapid City Council sticking their noses into the RCAS's business on "social studies?" Stick to your own area, infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure.

Education standards are the elected members of the school board's job, not a City Council issue. What will they try to insert themselves into next?

Although I’m a female, married to a male, I do not judge others for who they love. Shame on our legislature body, who is more interested in their own personal agenda, instead of tackling the issues that are needed for all of us.

It's ok to subsidize the high-end folks through "bank bailouts" but student loans, well that's just not fair. Remember Occupy Wall Street, this is what they were talking about.