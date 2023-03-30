Last time I checked used windmill and solar panel parts don’t have a radioactive half-life of 24,000 years. Nuclear is a bridge to renewable energy that should be burned as soon as possible. Until then we’ll be over to bury the waste in your backyard since you seem to have no problem with it.

The older generations may have been a lot of things, but at least we weren't offended by pancake syrup!

Our educational standards should include the concept of questioning authorities. Our school libraries should include the book “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

Let’s let our “Three in DC” know that many South Dakotans want reasonable gun control. The argument of limiting assault weapons access will lead to giving up all of our second amendment rights is paranoia. Mass shootings are not simply a mental health issue.

There is no such thing as “affordable housing”. Get past that euphemism. What there is, are people who cannot afford the current housing market due to bad decisions during their lifetime. Stop co-depending on the taxpayers to bail you out.