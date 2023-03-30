Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 24

Your Two Cents for March 24

Having been a South Dakota resident for 50 years - South Dakota and Nuclear Power do not mesh. The new blood in our Government is leading us d…

Your Two Cents for March 28

Your Two Cents for March 28

Marilyn Jacks is a wonderful person, an asset to the community. She works and is independent and a burden to no one: there should be a reasona…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio