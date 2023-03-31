I’d rather have the small amounts of nuclear waste buried in my backyard than a 300-foot non-recyclable wind turbine blade, which won’t degrade. Fear-mongering of nuclear is not productive.

For affordable housing, I remember the FMHA program worked wonders for me and countless others in our area. The young folks sure could use it now.

Two courses that should be taught to our young people are: Economics and Nutrition.

The media, when broadcasting major professional or college athletic events, will not show the idiot who runs out on the field to draw attention… thus rewarding bad behavior! We need to aspire to that same level of “non-coverage” when it comes to school shootings… the massive reporting by the media simply encourages these lunatics and more soft-target shootings!

So now we are told that the reason people can't afford the current housing market is due to the bad decisions they made in their life. Must be quite the view you have from your ivory tower.