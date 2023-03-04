Seems to me that our local Council has many more important municipal items to focus their attention on instead of the state’s proposed social studies standards. The Council needs to stay in their lane on issues that are under their purview, or resign and run for the School Board.

Can we please drop the remarks about Gov. Noem and the nonsense about the Governor’s Retreat? Our Democrat Gov. Kneip took political friends and associates to the retreat (some were my relatives) and even the first lady’s hair stylist who was pleased to tell her customers of her time as a guest at Valhalla and we never heard a peep from Republicans because they believed a retreat was just that… a retreat.

I find that Rapid City does a wonderful job on road construction and snow removal. Thank you.

The SD legislation wants to spent over $560 million for new prisons. Until the legislators spent money on fixing "why" we have crime they will have to continue to build prisons.

United in Song concert performance Thursday evening by students from RCAS middle and high schools was fantastic. Thank you to the students and music teachers.