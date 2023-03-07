Noem's loss on the food tax is one of the biggest wins of her entire career - now she can stand on a national stage and claim she's trying to cut taxes but those darned elected officials won't get out of her way. All this saber rattling about vetoing the budget until it's added is just smoke.

I just got my property tax assessment, an increase of 15.53%, last year was 14%, the year before 9.9%. So the county found a way to get the money to build new schools without passing a bond issue.

The city spends hundreds of millions of dollars on economic development, including the Civic Center, airport, Main Street Square, David Lust Accelerator Building, and tax incentives. Professionals and businesses are still not going to move (or stay) here if our schools are in crisis. Supporting our educators by speaking out against the proposed social studies standards is a no-brainer for any real community leader.

When did South Dakota decide to join the sick competition to become the most personally invasive and controlling state in the country? I love South Dakota, but living here has become more embarrassing every day.