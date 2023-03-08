The fairest tax reduction is on food. Last time I checked everyone eats, but it’s not likely we all need a break on fencing supplies as our Legislature states.

It's almost criminal what's happening with our home evaluations. We are turning the Black Hills into another Jackson Hole where local people cannot buy houses or afford to live.

Candidate for mayor Josh Lyle made some fair points, but when he stated his opinion on the nation's “current administration,” and “overthrown elections,” he lost me. Unless, of course, he could provide us with definitive evidence of his assertion.

Does it strike anyone else as curious that people new to Rapid City want to get elected to “clean up” our town? Those of us who have lived here all of our lives thinks we live in a beautiful and safe city.

I received my tax assessment for 2023 in the mail this week and Pennington County suggests that my property value has gone up almost 50%. That is simply outrageous! Is anyone else sharing my disbelief?

I sent an email to my two state representatives and one state senator, did I hear back from any of them, no. Must be too important to respond to a lowly voter.