Why would you close any school in Rapid City? You want all these new residents, but the schools are already full. Build a new, bigger elementary in the open field by the existing school.

A split decision by the Rapid City Council on a topic that is not in their realm offers no support either way. What it does reflect, regretfully, is the deep party line divide and political posturing between the members.

My property taxes have skyrocketed. Please do not expect me to vote for a school bond if one is proposed, again.

Thank you Rapid City Common Council members Pat Jones, Ritchie Nordstrom, Bill Evans, Pat Roseland, Laura Armstrong and tie-breaker Mayor Steve Allender for supporting educators and our children’s education by passing the resolution opposing the “social studies standards."

Just paid $40 for a new pair of blue jeans and if the sales tax bill passes lowering the sales tax from 4.5% to 4.3% I would have saved 8 cents. My dilemma is where I will spend all of that extra money.

Wish people would slow down in these school zones. I see cops all over town but never when there are literally hundreds of kids coming and going from school.