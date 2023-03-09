Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 4

Your Two Cents for March 4

Seems to me that our local Council has many more important municipal items to focus their attention on instead of the state’s proposed social …

Your Two Cents for March 7

Your Two Cents for March 7

Noem's loss on the food tax is one of the biggest wins of her entire career - now she can stand on a national stage and claim she's trying to …

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

What has happened to our entertainment industry? The garbage that is being produced, not only for movies but also TV, is unbelievable. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio