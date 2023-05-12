It was rather interesting reading the article about Gigi Sohn’s withdrawal of her nomination for a member of the FCC. In the article the Associated Press writers made it sound as though the nominee was targeted and treated unfairly. Whether she was or not, I do not know. However, this practice has been going on for years. Due to the divided Congress and questionable tactics in Congress and politics which is criticized, it continues to happen. It seems to be just Washington. This is what the voters get by keeping professional politicians.