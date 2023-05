A huge thank you to the DOT for picking up the trash along I90!

I would like to recognize and thank the employees of the SD Department of Transportation who cleaned the Interstate ditches. Hopefully, this will become a more common maintenance practice.

As the mother of four, grandmother of 15 and a former educator, I can tell you that the easiest way to get kids to read is to tell them they cannot read something! Book banning is not the answer.