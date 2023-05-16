Since our politicians have determined that they are smarter than education professionals and have passed laws and policies that negatively affect the teaching profession, maybe they should apply for some of the over 500 teaching positions available state-wide.

After several days of rain, the temporary fixes the city has done for our streets are failing and our streets are crumbling. I think every mayoral candidate and all city council members or candidates need to take a ride around every area of Rapid City to see the condition of our streets and address how street repairs will be handled.

Springtime at Canyon Lake Park. Nothing better.

Perhaps, it’s time to raise taxes on big corporations and the very rich rather than cutting poor and middle class social security and veterans benefits.

It is a misnomer to say book banning. The process is to take questionable or inappropriate books out of the libraries for children who are deemed too young to see them. If parents want their child to see the books, it is easy for them to check out the book and give it to the child.