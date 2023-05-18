Mayor Allender has been a quiet, effective mayor these past eight years, managing the city business well, working to better our community, and when at fault somewhere acknowledging that fault. We have been fortunate to have his leadership as our mayor.

Yes, the Republican-controlled House passed a debt ceiling bill which is dead on arrival with the Senate, and which of course they know. The same Republicans voted to increase the debt under the previous Republican administration, but now with a Democrat as President have chosen to hold the country hostage in the interim. This partisan vapor lock isn't good for our country.

Did you ever notice the bigger the trucks, the faster they zip past and through the traffic?

Hey Kristi, adding more than 300 new foster families with your "Stronger Families Together" initiative sounds good enough but it doesn't address the root problem; the solution is to SEND THE CHILDREN HOME TO THEIR FAMILIES by utilizing positive resources, such as Casey Family Services, who are dedicated to keeping families together. How about spending all that time, money and effort on reunification rather than making use of foster families to keep children from their OWN families?