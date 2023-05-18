Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 16

Your Two Cents for May 16

Why do people who say, write or do disgusting things think that an apology will make things better? You have shown your true colors. I will no…

Your Two Cents for May 10

Your Two Cents for May 10

Good observation about the lack of grocery stores. I was recently in a town of 15,000 people in Indiana that has more grocery stores than Rapi…

Your Two Cents for May 12

Your Two Cents for May 12

In the state we lived in before moving to SD, it charged individuals $10 apiece for paying car renewal fees in person. Pennington County charg…

Your Two Cents for May 17

Your Two Cents for May 17

Since our politicians have determined that they are smarter than education professionals and have passed laws and policies that negatively aff…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio