The Black Hills Forest Service will do whatever it takes to allow gold mining for jewelry, due to obsolete 1872 mining laws. Please write to our senators and representatives to update these laws and save the Black Hills and our precious water supply.

Send The Children Home to Their Families? My wife and I were foster parents. Their own families were the reason they were in foster care! It wasn’t safe in their own homes! We wished our services were not needed but unfortunately they were needed.

Us "independent" Valley folks that can't vote for Mayor like others in our neighborhood don't understand what advantages we have otherwise. We pay the same sales tax (non delivery) at the stores, the same county road and property tax, and are subject to all city rules (within the 3 mile limit). What is it that we are independent of?

Most of the mayoral candidates touted their success as businessmen and their desire to apply business principles to our city. Don’t they realize that government isn’t a business; it’s about community.