Only in government is a budget increase of 2% rather than 5% considered a budget cut.

I seriously doubt that any dog owner that has entered in any business, with their dog, has ever been challenged for proof that it is a therapy dog and has been prescribed by a medical doctor.

Understanding the current impasse to raise the debt limit is really not that complicated. Put simply, the Republican party is keeping the American government from paying its bills.

The second amendment should cover modern firearms (in a well-regulated militia). The "regulated" part cannot be ignored as unregulated militias are illegal.