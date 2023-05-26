Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It is humorous that the AP is saying consumer confidence is up since spending is up 3.8%. My spending isn’t up due to confidence in the economy, but rather the higher cost of everything in the last two years.

Blame and other silly accusatory games about the money owed (yes, the debt ceiling is about what we owe now, not the future) does nothing! We need to pay our bills!

The message allowing open alcohol containers in public sends, whether it's Rapid City or Sturgis, is that money rules above everything.

The GOP claims to be the law-and-order party. Yet their current leading presidential contender has stated, if he is re-elected, he will pardon most of the Jan. 6 rioters who beat cops with American flag poles.

Man do I miss Richard Kneip, Harvey Wollman, George Mickelson, Walter Miller, Bill Janklow, Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard.

Rapid City is easily my No. 1 summer employment spot in America, not merely in the Top Five. Why? Fifty years ago, at a summer job in Rapid, I met my future wife.