Kudos and Congratulations for the Douglas High School Drama Department, all the actors and support workers for an outstanding presentation of the musical Seussical this past weekend. Well Done.

I’m all for the Second Amendment, being a die-hard hunter, but it does not give me or anyone else the right to gun down others with any weapon, including an assault weapon. What a joke when our Governor or any other typical politician spew their nonsense about our freedoms.

The news this week graphically illustrates the difference between Russia and Ukraine. Russian fires Cruise missiles at civilians and kills 23 or more including 6 children. Ukraine retaliates by striking an oil depot. Russians pursue a reign of terror. Ukraine is defending itself by striking military targets. The difference is clear.

Yes, by all means let’s turn off the lights in the dark at a time when crime is out of control. What could possibly go wrong.