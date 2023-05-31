Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day. Blink 4th of July. Blink it's Rally time. Blink Labor Day. Blink Summer is over! First snow just around the corner.

Please get out and vote, you have the right to criticize city government if you vote in local elections.

Why are ATVs/UTVs allowed to destroy our beautiful Black Hills--"mudding" and careless self-serving thrills are desecrating areas of our National Forest and should be banned. Other states have rules and regulations, so why can't we?

Again, Noem's agenda calls for "ensuring free speech" but only the speech that aligns with her views.

Doesn't the 5th action (prohibiting "drag shows") in the Governor's "List" to the Board of Regents counter her 4th actionable item of promoting free speech on college campuses?

I agree with State Senator Brent Hoffman and his proposal for a lifetime limit of eight years in the State Legislature. Voters put term limits into law and people found a way around the law. If they have trouble finding the bathroom, I suggest bigger signs.