We cannot borrow our way out of debt. Our economy is already a disaster just waiting for the last hammer to fall.

When will the Health Department step up and prevent people from bringing their animals into grocery stores, especially those riding in shopping carts. You should have seen the nasty mess left by a dog in a store recently.

Maybe if Monument Health didn’t spend money advertising on four interstate billboards, as they have for several years, there would be money for employees' salaries.

A beautiful walk (with my dog) through Mary Hall Park on Rapid City’s westside can be ruined by dog owners who allow their dogs to roam off leash. Be advised: Rapid City does have a leash law that requires you to not only have them in your control ON A LEASH, but that you bag and dispose of their poop as well.