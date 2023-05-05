Not only are dogs off leash in Mary Hall Park on the west side, but all around the Mountain View, Cruz, Arrow St. residential area causing problems for those of us that are following the leash law. It was noticed that folks are even walking thru Mountain View Cemetery with unleashed dogs — when the entrance states NO DOGS ALLOWED, but of course this doesn’t apply to them apparently.

Postal rates continue to increase as service decreases. I mailed a certified letter to Pierre on Friday and it wasn't delivered until the following Thursday. I could have walked the letter to Pierre faster.

When will the Rapid City School district step up and put in a sidewalk along their property on Corral Drive? Hundreds of kids and parents track through the red dirt, mud and snow to get to Corral Drive and Southwest Middle School. Homeowners and developers have to put in city sidewalk, so how does the school get by without having to install a sidewalk for the kids and their safety?

If the Republicans in the House of Representatives don't raise the debt limit, it is estimated that the U.S. could lose over 8 million jobs and the stock market could plunge by almost half. Unfortunately, Dusty is willing to default on our debts and take our economy to the precipice.